PBF calls for signing ' Charter of Economy'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan business Forum (PBF) has called for the signing of a Charter of Economy for a period of at least 20 years. It should be a consensus document of all stakeholders including political and military.

The proposal was flouted by the PBF's Senior Vice President Muhammad Riaz Khattak while talking to a delegation of DI Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He rejected the notion of Chairman PTI Imran Khan that the IMF is the only option to save us economically. He said we have to think out of box solutions and say goodbye to the IMF after the completion of the ongoing program. The political parties of Pakistan now have a huge responsibility on their shoulders.

Khattak said that political polarization in Pakistan is one of the major reasons for the country's economic debacle, saying when politicians and dictators came into power, they focused more on perpetuating their political careers rather than promoting national interests. The country's initial economic models lacked consistency and continue to do so.

He identified the short term economic models of the previous PTI government as the biggest reason behind the fragile economic growth in the country.

He stressed the need for adopting a proper and sustainable economic model in consultations with all stakeholders for a period of at least 10 to 20 years. He further stressed for an effective fiscal and monetary policy for bringing economic stability in the country through following the mechanisms of economic prosperity and stability of politics and good governance.

The first requirement is to stabilize the economy through debt reduction, expansion of taxable income, organizing national resources, reducing losses of the state-owned enterprises, cutting on unnecessary development expenditures, removing shortfalls in energy and infrastructure sectors, controlling inflation, and keeping the Currency stable.

The second requires structural reforms, human resource management, uniform tax policy, exclusion of microeconomic biasness, and enhancement of competition in the market.

PBF officials further urged the provincial governments to issue a notification for the closure of shops at 8:00 P.M. in order to overcome the circular debt.