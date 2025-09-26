PBF Calls Pak-U.S Top Level Meeting Meaningful For Regional Development
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) warmly welcomed the recent high-level meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, with United States (U.S) President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., describing it as a timely and meaningful step toward redefining the relationship between the two countries.
According to the PBF, the engagement marked a pivotal moment where both sides demonstrated a clear intent to move beyond past complexities and forge a cooperative future based on mutual respect, shared interests and long-term strategic alignment.
In a official statement issued by the Forum on Friday, Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan highlighted the significance of this meeting, stating that the candid and constructive dialogue reflected a shared commitment to consolidating bilateral ties, promoting regional stability and exploring future avenues for cooperation in trade, security and innovation.
She emphasized that this renewed engagement offers both nations a chance to reset the tone of their diplomatic and economic relations, moving from transactional interactions to a relationship rooted in trust, partnership and shared global responsibility.
The PBF believed that economic diplomacy must now take center stage.
"There is vast untapped potential in areas such as trade and investment, digital transformation, education, renewable energy, climate action and small business development," she added.
Amna Awan noted that Pakistan offered compelling opportunities for American investors in sectors like technology, agriculture, green energy and manufacturing.
She also underscored the importance of promoting collaboration in education and research, especially through academic exchange programs, joint innovation platforms and science and technology partnerships.
In addition, the Forum stressed the critical role that the Pakistani-American diaspora played in strengthening U.S–Pakistan ties. The PBF is actively advocating for structured initiatives that empower the diaspora to participate more meaningfully in bilateral economic and cultural development, especially in entrepreneurship, technology transfer and youth mentorship.
Looking ahead, the PBF has called on both governments to institutionalize a formal U.S.–Pakistan Economic Policy Dialogue that actively included private sector leaders and policy experts.
The Forum also proposed the creation of a joint innovation and investment fund to support collaborative ventures in clean technology and digital infrastructure.
Furthermore, the PBF urged renewed focus on inclusive development by ensuring the active participation of women in leadership roles across trade, diplomacy and economic policy.
PBF SVP further stated, “This is a defining moment for U.S–Pakistan relations. We must now shift the focus from reactive diplomacy to proactive, people-centered partnerships. It is time to build a relationship that reflects the hopes and potential of our citizens and the realities of a fast-evolving global economy.”
