PBF Demands To Review OGRA Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PBF demands to review OGRA decision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter and Former President FPCCI, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai on Thursday demanded of the government to review OGRA approval to Sui Gas Companies to increase gas tariffs up to 74 percent.

In a statement, Daroo Khan observed OGRA decision would further hike inflation in the country and industry and masses could not afford the new tariffs.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Wednesday recommended permitting two gas companies, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to raise gas prices by 74.42 percent and 75.35 percent, respectively for the financial year 2022-23.

The decision has been taken on the petitions (estimated revenue requirements) filed by both companies for an increase in gas tariff to meet their revenue requirements.

The regulator has allowed the SNGPL to increase its average prescribed gas prices for the fiscal year by Rs 406.28 per mmbtu and the SSGCL by Rs499.28 per mmbtu.

In their petitions, both companies asked to allow a raise of Rs1,294.02 per mmbtu and Rs 667.

44 per mmbtu, respectively, effective from July 2022.

PBF official also said in case the government decided to accept the recommended gas prices of the Ogra, the average prescribed gas price for the SNGPL consumers would increase from Rs545.89 per mmbtu to Rs952.17 per mmbtu. The average prescribed gas price for the SSGCL consumers would also raise from Rs662.63 per mmbtu to Rs1,161.91 per mmbtu.

In its petition filed in October 2022, the SNGPL had projected a revenue shortfall of Rs178.814 billion for the current fiscal year as well as Rs295.268bn in previous years and requested the regulator to raise prices by Rs1,294.02/mmbtu.

The regulator worked out the SNGPL's revenue shortfall in the financial year 2022-23 at Rs109.180 billion on natural gas sale price. It determined the company's revenue requirement to be Rs306.245 billion for the current fiscal year.

The authority recommended charging all directly attributable costs to RLNG cost of service and equitably included all operating income arising from RLNG business segment while computing the RLNG cost of service Rs133.54 per mmbtu against the request of Rs 253.20 per mmbtu for the SNGPL.

