QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) held a meeting and PBF Central office bearers, Vice Presidents Ahmad Jawad and JahanAra Wattoo jointly chaired the meeting.

PBF Balochistan Chapter led by Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani; similarly PBF Punjab Chapter Chairman Malik Naseer Ahmed, PBF Women Wing, PBF Sindh Chapter Mir Murad Ali Talpur, Vice Chairman Syed Faheem Ali Shah were participated. Included Shahila Sultana, Assistant Secretary General and Secretary Information Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi were also attending the meeting today, to discuss ways to strengthen Pakistan's economy.

During the meeting, experts discussed the ways in which agricultural land can be protected from future floods. They concluded that the most important thing is to raise awareness about the issue and to promote responsible land management practices. This is crucial in the wake of the recent floods, which have destroyed 80% of the country's crops.

The Forum noted that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges, including a weak economy, political instability, and climate change.

They stressed the need for the government to take immediate action to address these issues.

The Forum also called on the private sector to play a role in helping Pakistan recover from the floods and rebuild its economy. They urged businesses to invest in Pakistan and create jobs.

The Pakistan Business Forum has announced that it will be creating liaisons with the government and other stakeholders to promote import and export.

This is a significant move for the Forum, which has been working to increase trade and investment in Pakistan.

The Forum has been working closely with the government to improve the business environment in Pakistan. This latest move will help to further strengthen the ties between the private sector and the government.

The Pakistan Business Forum is committed to promoting trade and investment in Pakistan. This latest move will help to create more opportunities for businesses in Pakistan.

PBF executive body suggested that Pakistan and Afghanistan should be agreed to start exploring the idea of Pakistani exports being routed through Afghanistan to reach European markets. This could be a result of talks between the two countries' commerce ministers.

Afghanistan has long been seen as a potential transit country for Pakistani goods due to its location. Pakistani exports currently face difficulties reaching markets in Europe due to sanctions and trade restrictions. However, if routed through Afghanistan, they would be able to reach European markets more easily.

This is a positive development for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It would boost trade between the two countries and help Pakistan's economy grow.

It was also discussed that The CPEC includes a number of infrastructure projects, including the construction of highways, railways, and ports. These projects will create thousands of jobs and help to boost Pakistan's economy.

In addition, the CPEC will also help to improve Pakistan's trade links with China and other countries in the region.