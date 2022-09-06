UrduPoint.com

PBF Executive Body Holds Meeting To Strengthen Country's Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PBF executive body holds meeting to strengthen country's economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) held a meeting and PBF Central office bearers, Vice Presidents Ahmad Jawad and JahanAra Wattoo jointly chaired the meeting.

PBF Balochistan Chapter led by Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani; similarly PBF Punjab Chapter Chairman Malik Naseer Ahmed, PBF Women Wing, PBF Sindh Chapter Mir Murad Ali Talpur, Vice Chairman Syed Faheem Ali Shah were participated. Included Shahila Sultana, Assistant Secretary General and Secretary Information Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi were also attending the meeting today, to discuss ways to strengthen Pakistan's economy.

During the meeting, experts discussed the ways in which agricultural land can be protected from future floods. They concluded that the most important thing is to raise awareness about the issue and to promote responsible land management practices. This is crucial in the wake of the recent floods, which have destroyed 80% of the country's crops.

The Forum noted that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges, including a weak economy, political instability, and climate change.

They stressed the need for the government to take immediate action to address these issues.

The Forum also called on the private sector to play a role in helping Pakistan recover from the floods and rebuild its economy. They urged businesses to invest in Pakistan and create jobs.

The Pakistan Business Forum has announced that it will be creating liaisons with the government and other stakeholders to promote import and export.

This is a significant move for the Forum, which has been working to increase trade and investment in Pakistan.

The Forum has been working closely with the government to improve the business environment in Pakistan. This latest move will help to further strengthen the ties between the private sector and the government.

The Pakistan Business Forum is committed to promoting trade and investment in Pakistan. This latest move will help to create more opportunities for businesses in Pakistan.

PBF executive body suggested that Pakistan and Afghanistan should be agreed to start exploring the idea of Pakistani exports being routed through Afghanistan to reach European markets. This could be a result of talks between the two countries' commerce ministers.

Afghanistan has long been seen as a potential transit country for Pakistani goods due to its location. Pakistani exports currently face difficulties reaching markets in Europe due to sanctions and trade restrictions. However, if routed through Afghanistan, they would be able to reach European markets more easily.

This is a positive development for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It would boost trade between the two countries and help Pakistan's economy grow.

It was also discussed that The CPEC includes a number of infrastructure projects, including the construction of highways, railways, and ports. These projects will create thousands of jobs and help to boost Pakistan's economy.

In addition, the CPEC will also help to improve Pakistan's trade links with China and other countries in the region.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Exports Import Business Punjab Europe China CPEC Women Market Commerce From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

45 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

56 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

57 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.