PBF Felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani On Assuming As AJK Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 06:38 PM

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has congratulated Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming his responsibilities as Minister of Azad Jamau and Kashmir (AJK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan business Forum (PBF) has congratulated Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming his responsibilities as Minister of Azad Jamau and Kashmir (AJK).

"It is a matter of pride that Gillani who was a part of PBF AJK chapter as its chairperson has been chosen for this important responsibility in order to serve the people of AJK", said PBF President Main Muhammad Usman, Central Vice Presidents Jahan Ara Wattoo, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Khawaja Mahboob ul Rehman, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Shabnum Zafar and Ashafque Paracha in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, PBF leadership has also stressed upon the need to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to turn the Azad Jammu Kashmir into ‘economic engine’ of Pakistan through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

"Azad Jammu Kashmir, owing to its huge youth bulge, high literacy rate, growing purchasing power parity, skilled workforce, and availability of raw materials, makes it fertile for economic investment," the Forum observed

"It is high time that investors from specialized industries to explore the potential of AJK’s growing market and we hope the government of AJK shall facilitate them accordingly," they further stressed.

More Stories From Pakistan