UrduPoint.com

PBF Felicitates Member Customs FBR On Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PBF felicitates Member Customs FBR on promotion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (Balochistan Chapter) and former President FPCCI, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai on Monday felicitated the promotion of Member Customs FBR Mukarram Jah Ansari in the BPS-22.

In the letter sent to Member Customs on Monday, he said no doubt, it is a recognition of your superior services to the Government of Pakistan, and honour to civil bureaucracy.

During your entire service acknowledges, you have exhibited high-quality leadership, intellect and a high-caliber, well-mannered Officership. You have extensive operational and management experience in the areas of trade facilitation, enforcement and compliance management in Customs and Indirect Taxes.

While the introduction of ease of business reforms spearheaded your dynamic efforts.

Daroo Khan said "I feel great pleasure to congratulate and express my heartiest felicitations and I am sure that the trade and commerce of the country will further develop and flourish under your able and dynamic leadership and on the other hand the province of Balochistan will feel privilege and proud as you have set an example for the youth of the province to follow. The Stakeholders of the Balochistan would be more confident while dealing with your respective portfolio. Please accept my heartiest congratulations and felicitations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Business Superior FBR Commerce Government

Recent Stories

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

4 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

15 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

15 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

45 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.