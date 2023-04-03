PBF felicitates Member Customs FBR on promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (Balochistan Chapter) and former President FPCCI, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai on Monday felicitated the promotion of Member Customs FBR Mukarram Jah Ansari in the BPS-22.

In the letter sent to Member Customs on Monday, he said no doubt, it is a recognition of your superior services to the Government of Pakistan, and honour to civil bureaucracy.

During your entire service acknowledges, you have exhibited high-quality leadership, intellect and a high-caliber, well-mannered Officership. You have extensive operational and management experience in the areas of trade facilitation, enforcement and compliance management in Customs and Indirect Taxes.

While the introduction of ease of business reforms spearheaded your dynamic efforts.

Daroo Khan said "I feel great pleasure to congratulate and express my heartiest felicitations and I am sure that the trade and commerce of the country will further develop and flourish under your able and dynamic leadership and on the other hand the province of Balochistan will feel privilege and proud as you have set an example for the youth of the province to follow. The Stakeholders of the Balochistan would be more confident while dealing with your respective portfolio. Please accept my heartiest congratulations and felicitations."