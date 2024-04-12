PBF Felicitates New Chairman Senate, Offers Unwavering Support
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Friday congratulated Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani to elect as Chairman Senate of Pakistan and stated that business community will witness a facilitation role from the upper house.
PBF President Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, PBF Vice President’s Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Jahan Ara Wattoo and PBF Provincial Chairmen Atif Ikram Sheikh, Muhammad Naseer Malik, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Malik Talat Suhail, Ashafque Paracha included Shabnum Zafar facilitates new Chairman Senate on his election.
PBF President said you have a remarkable record of service and achievement in various fields of public life. You have demonstrated your commitment to democracy, diversity, and development.
You have shown your vision, wisdom, and courage in facing the issues that affect your nation and the global community while served as the Prime Minister.
The PBF President said business community stands ready to support and collaborate with Senate of Pakistan in addressing the socio-economic challenges. We believe that a thriving business environment is essential for the overall development and prosperity of the country. As you embark on this important journey, PBF offer our unwavering support to the standing committees of senate on commerce and industries, and hoping for collaborative efforts that will pave the way for a more prosperous and progressive Pakistan.
