PBF for acquiring seed development expertise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Thursday stressed the need that Pakistan should acquire expertise in seed development.

Talking to media here, the PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad said that seeking cooperation under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects for seed development expertise would help in improving agricultural productivity.

"We need to revamp our seed sector to produce larger volumes of certified seeds at affordable prices, besides streamlining the distribution of quality seeds among farmers across Pakistan," he added.

Ahmad Jawad also called for making necessary amendments to end monopoly of multi-national companies; secure rights of small farmers; and ensure food security in the country.

Ahmad Jawad further said, "Majority of seed companies is engaged in just marketing of certified seeds produced by leading seed-producing companies, and this is the main reason that we do not see new seed varieties more often." And that is why even technological advancement in preservation of seeds is not progressing well in the country.

He said that PBF is hopeful that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will bring a noticeable change in the governance and complete wide-ranging mega projects before time.

The new government, he added, should start an objective and inclusive consultative process with the stakeholders in the business community and take them into confidence to manage the current account deficit.