PBF For Combined Efforts To Combat Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PBF for combined efforts to combat climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Muhammad Riaz Khattak on Saturday termed climate change a daunting challenge of the existing era stressing joint efforts to combat its effects.

In a press release issued here, Muhammad Riaz said that we should understand reasons and exacerbating factors behind climate change.

He said that a strategy should be devised to increase agriculture production that was negatively impacted by floods induced by climate change.

He said that climate change is a global issue that has raised concerns among the world community and added that an agreement should be reached among world nations over global issue of climate change.

