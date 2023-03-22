ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District President of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi on Tuesday praised the government's commitment to creating opportunities for businesses and investors.

In a statement, he acknowledged the government's efforts to create a business-friendly environment and called for more measures to put the country on the course of stability.

He said more decisive actions were need of the hour to address the current economic situation.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Business Forum was fully committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that businesses have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

Naqvi urged all stakeholders to work together to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

The Pakistan Business Forum is a non-profit organization that focuses on promoting economic growth and development in the country.

/iar