PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) South Punjab Malik Talat Suhail has lauded the prime minister and cabinet efforts to terminate five power purchase agreements (PPAs) and termed it the first step for affordable electricity tariff for the public and industry.

This move will benefit electricity consumers to the tune of Rs 60 billion annually, reducing per unit electricity costs, and saving the national treasury Rs 411 billion overall, he added.

Talat Suhail said the recent approval by Federal cabinet to terminate power purchase agreements with five Independent Power Producers (IPPs) marks a significant step in the country's efforts to reform its struggling power sector.

He also expressed strong support for the government's efforts to reduce markup rates, emphasising that further reductions are essential to ease the cost of doing business.