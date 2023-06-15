PBF proposes 25 point economic manifesto for tackling financial crisis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has proposed a 25-point economic manifesto to the government, declaring that in the upcoming elections, we would support a political party that would promise to implement this manifesto to get the country out of the current financial and administrative crisis.

The Economic Manifesto suggests that all stakeholders, politicians and bureaucracy must agree on a charter for the economy to save the nation from the worst financial crisis and mismanagement.

These views were expressed by PBF Balochistan Vice-Chairperson and Member National Assembly (MNA) Zubaida Jalal while presenting a 25-point economic manifesto in front of the media on Thursday.

She said that "two important keys to getting the country out of the economic crisis were increasing exports and expanding the tax base." According to the Manifesto, investment in industrialization ensures revenue for the government, employment for the youth, and profit for the entrepreneurs, a win-win situation for everyone in the country so the government should prioritize industrialization first and real estate second.

Ahmed Jawad said that in the manifesto, a 20 per cent quota should be allocated for businessmen in national, provincial and district policies so that business circles have an opinion in policy making.

He said that the business forum also suggested creating links between industry and academia through a new curriculum and mandating universities to teach entrepreneurship.

Besides, it demanded the provision of plots in industrial estates in ten-year simple instalments and the establishment of fast-track arbitration centres in every district for settlement of business disputes, he mentioned.

Vice-Chairperson PBF demanded that the IT and agriculture sectors be given industry status.

She also advocated the abolition of prize bonds and 5,000 denomination Currency notes so that the money could be channelled into business and corruption could be eradicated in Pakistan.

In addition, the PBF manifesto emphasizes energy sector reforms and the promotion of green energy to help solve the energy crisis, she said.

Zubaida Jalal urged the government to consult with the private sector to come up with a defined strategy to deal with climate change.

Also, the government should register all online stores in Pakistan with a mandatory fixed fee of Rs 100000 to support e-commerce with a license renewal period after every three years to protect consumers, she said.

She said that along with the introduction of single-digit sales tax and the provision of industrial loans at easy rates.

She demanded FBR for corruption-free and business-friendly digital policies, a 25 per cent quota for exporters and business community in national awards and practical measures to discourage smuggling.