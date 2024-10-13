PBF Terms SCO Summit Milestone For National Economy
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan business Forum (PBF) for South Punjab, Malik Talat Suhail, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit would be a milestone for the country's economy.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PBF chairman said that the summit would help portray a soft image of Pakistan and its role in promoting economic cooperation.
Leaders from member states, including China, Russia, and Central Asian countries will discuss key issues like regional security, economic collaboration, and sustainability efforts.
The PBF particularly praised the summit's focus on climate action and sustainability.
The summit would also provide an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ambitions within the Global South, aiming to position itself as a leader in climate resilience and green innovation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman dies, two injured in wall collapse2 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Race Course area11 minutes ago
-
Christian Community Larkana celebrate annual 53rd holy pilgrimage of Bibi Mariyum in Church11 minutes ago
-
Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded11 minutes ago
-
Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day11 minutes ago
-
Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib elected as AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President11 minutes ago
-
LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Woman falls prey to 'honor' killing in Swat11 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers arrested during raid12 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to integrate MoHR helpline for coordination between police, media & victims12 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to celebrate 77th founding anniversary of AJK government on October 2412 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident22 minutes ago