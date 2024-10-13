PBF terms SCO summit milestone for national economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan business Forum (PBF) for South Punjab, Malik Talat Suhail, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit would be a milestone for the country's economy.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PBF chairman said that the summit would help portray a soft image of Pakistan and its role in promoting economic cooperation.

Leaders from member states, including China, Russia, and Central Asian countries will discuss key issues like regional security, economic collaboration, and sustainability efforts.

The PBF particularly praised the summit's focus on climate action and sustainability.

The summit would also provide an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ambitions within the Global South, aiming to position itself as a leader in climate resilience and green innovation.