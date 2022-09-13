UrduPoint.com

PBF Urges Companies To Pass On Benefit Of Oil Prices Reduction To Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PBF urges companies to pass on benefit of oil prices reduction to consumers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Business Forum Baluchistan Region Sana Durrani has said that despite reduction in the prices of palm oil, the benefit is not being passed on to the consumers by the leading companies.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that despite the 50% reduction in the price of palm oil in the international market, the price of edible oil could not be reduced at the local level.

Giving the prices break up during the last couple of months, she said "In the international market, palm oil reached the level of 3541 Malaysian ringgit. The price of palm oil had exceeded 7200 Malaysian Ringgit at the end of April.

During 6 months, the price of palm oil has decreased by 50%. In April, Malaysian palm oil remained at the level of 1600 Dollars per ton, while in the first week of September; the price fell to the level of 786 dollars per ton.

The price of edible oil at local level could not be reduced and consumers are forced to buy expensive edible oil as famous brands are selling edible oil at more than 550 rupees per liter and other brands of edible oil are selling at up to 450 rupees per liter.

"The impact of the slowdown in the international market should be passed on to the local retail market," she urged.

According to PBF, Vanaspati ghee oil manufacturing companies increased the prices by justifying the high cost of palm oil in the international market and now the benefit of reduction in palm oil prices is not being passed on to the consumers.

She further said "as a result of the floods, Pakistan is facing billions of rupees in agriculture and structural losses and it is the responsibility of the business community to assist the government and people affected by the calamity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Oil Buy Price April Market Government 786 Investment Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

47 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.