PBF urges companies to pass on benefit of oil prices reduction to consumers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Business Forum Baluchistan Region Sana Durrani has said that despite reduction in the prices of palm oil, the benefit is not being passed on to the consumers by the leading companies.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that despite the 50% reduction in the price of palm oil in the international market, the price of edible oil could not be reduced at the local level.

Giving the prices break up during the last couple of months, she said "In the international market, palm oil reached the level of 3541 Malaysian ringgit. The price of palm oil had exceeded 7200 Malaysian Ringgit at the end of April.

During 6 months, the price of palm oil has decreased by 50%. In April, Malaysian palm oil remained at the level of 1600 Dollars per ton, while in the first week of September; the price fell to the level of 786 dollars per ton.

The price of edible oil at local level could not be reduced and consumers are forced to buy expensive edible oil as famous brands are selling edible oil at more than 550 rupees per liter and other brands of edible oil are selling at up to 450 rupees per liter.

"The impact of the slowdown in the international market should be passed on to the local retail market," she urged.

According to PBF, Vanaspati ghee oil manufacturing companies increased the prices by justifying the high cost of palm oil in the international market and now the benefit of reduction in palm oil prices is not being passed on to the consumers.

She further said "as a result of the floods, Pakistan is facing billions of rupees in agriculture and structural losses and it is the responsibility of the business community to assist the government and people affected by the calamity.