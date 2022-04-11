PBF Vice Chairman congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Monday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League (N) President, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PBF's VP hoped that Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges facing the country, said release issued here on Monday.

Ahmad Jawad, on behalf of Pakistan Business Forum, assured Shehbaz Sharif of the best cooperation and assistance in initiating business friendly policies.

He acknowledged Sharif personifies both the vision and the ability to deliver to the nation.