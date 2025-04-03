PBF Welcomes PM's Electricity Relief Package
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 06:29 PM
Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) South Punjab and Chairman Revival of Cotton Industry (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry – FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recently announced electricity relief package, termed it a positive step
He emphasided that the initiative would provide significant relief to the agriculture sector, industries, and the general public.
Malik Sohail Talat noted that certain elements had been spreading pessimism over the past two days, aiming to create economic instability in the country. However, today’s decision has proven them wrong.
He acknowledged that although the business community had initially demanded a tariff reduction in line with regional dynamics, the current decision is still a commendable move towards economic recovery.
He further highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was focusing on reviving the agriculture sector, especially the cotton industry, and expressed confidence that this commitment will continue. "The economy is on the right track," he stated.
He extended special appreciation to FPCCI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, Chairman Task Force Dr. Gohar Ejaz, and all key stakeholders for their relentless efforts, which have started yielding results.
