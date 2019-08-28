UrduPoint.com
PBIF Calls For Improved Laws To Contain Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power theft

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said existing laws have failed to contain electricity theft necessitating

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said existing laws have failed to contain electricity theft necessitating improvement in the system.The staffs of power companies has remained unsuccessful to demonstrate responsibility, therefore, police should be given powers to deal directly with power thieves while a reward system for the masses should also be introduced, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that system should be designed in a way so that police can take direct action against power stealers to discourage theft while keeping honest consumers insulated from harassment.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said the power sector cannot be improved with frequent upward revision in power tariff, therefore, theft should be stopped to tackle circular debt surpassing one trillion rupees.The former minister noted that constant increase in power price has taken a toll on masses and production hitting exports.

He noted that electricity worth billion is being wasted daily due to theft and line losses while honest consumers are burdened for it.

