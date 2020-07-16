PBIF chairman commends economic reforms efforts

President of Pakistan Businessman & Intellectual Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain commended economic reforms efforts spearheaded by the Prime Minister through promoting construction industry across the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Businessman & Intellectual Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain commended economic reforms efforts spearheaded by the Prime Minister through promoting construction industry across the country.

It would open a corridor for job employment for people of all age and field,he said,talking to forum of business community assembled here on Thursday. He said although construction industry hadn't produced desired results yet, it had immense potential to achieve sought-after objective in future.

He said the government's pledge to construct five millions houses during pre-election campaign yet to be fulfilled as no concrete progress had come up so far.

Zahid Hussain who was also senior vice chairman of FPCCI said it was unfortunate that economic downfall had approached in as soon as the government took over with negative policy of IMF fanning it ahead. A sudden emergency of coronavirus pushed the economy to the wall, he said.

He suggested government to offer unused public lands spotted around railways, motorway and highways to developers for 80-90 years to let them construct apartments for the poor and under-privileged class of the society.