PBIF Terms Nisar's Victory In FPCCI's Election Triumph Of Business Community: Mian Zahid Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:13 PM

PBIF terms Nisar's victory in FPCCI's election triumph of business community: Mian Zahid Hussain

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and leader of Businessmen Panel, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the business community has made prudent decision by electing Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the FPCCI elections

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and leader of Businessmen Panel, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the business community has made prudent decision by electing Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the FPCCI elections.

While speaking meeting on Monday , he said that the success of BMP in FPCCI elections prove that business community support the manifesto and policies of BMP as economic revival tops its agenda.He said that the BMP after its success will do everything to resolve issues of the business community and no one would be disappointed."We will initiate consultations with the government aimed at economic revival so that the economy could grow and people can get jobs.

BMP has known industrialists having command on economic matters who will help the government make enabling economic policies", he added..Mian Zahid Hussain noted that FPCCI is not owned by any group as it is the Apex body of the entire business community which would be made a respectable institution and opposition would be taken on board on all important matters.He said that LSM growth is negative, energy prices are rising, investment situation is not satisfactory, and interest rates have choked the economic activities.Moreover, there are issues pertaining to tax, refunds, availability of gas, stagnant exports, fall in agricultural output and runaway inflation which needs to be tackled at earliest.

