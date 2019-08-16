Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said the United Nations' call for a consultation meeting on Kashmir is a result of Islamabad' successful International diplomacy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Chairman Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said the United Nations' call for a consultation meeting on Kashmir is a result of Islamabad' successful International diplomacy.The PBIT chairman also the call by the world body a great success of Pakistan's foreign diplomacy.Khan while appreciating the efforts made by Islamabad to raise voice against the Indian government and its armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is the first time in the history of the country when Russia also supported Pakistan' stance on the Kashmir issue, adding that earlier it was used to veto Pakistan's any move against India on the Kashmir issue.Khan further said being patriotic Pakistanis we should support the government in order to make its hand strong on the Kashmir issue.

It is time to give a message to the world that they are an iron wall against any Indian aggression against the people of Kashmir and sovereignty of the country.He also appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Buzdar's announcement of naming roads in all districts of Punjab and nine parks at the name of Kashmir.

The step will be encouraging for the people of Kashmir.Such steps at the part of the government are encouraging. Khan said the government has taken a very clear stance on the issue of Kashmir from very first day, adding that as a result diplomatic efforts at the international level are underway.It is a result of the Islamabad's diplomatic efforts that the United Nation has called a consultation meeting on the Kashmir issue.

