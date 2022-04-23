UrduPoint.com

PBIT's Efforts In Facilitating Chinese Investors Appreciable: Ambassador Haque

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 12:26 PM

PBIT's efforts in facilitating Chinese investors appreciable: Ambassador Haque

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appreciated Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) for its efforts in facilitating the Chinese investors

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appreciated Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) for its efforts in facilitating the Chinese investors.

In a virtual meeting with Ahmer Malik, CEO, and other senior members of PBIT, the Ambassador assured them of the Embassy's full supported.

The meeting was also attended by Hussain Haider, Consul-General of Pakistan in Shanghai. The interaction was a part of Embassy's regular outreach to government institutions in Pakistan in an attempt to review ongoing Pakistan-China cooperation, and to explore further opportunities in diverse areas.

In his remarks, Ambassador Haque acknowledged the significance of Punjab in overall development agenda of Pakistan and its vital role for Pakistan-China economic ties.

The CEO PBIT briefed the Ambassador about the policies of the Punjab government and various steps undertaken by PBIT to facilitate Chinese investments.

He expressed satisfaction on the ongoing Chinese projects in Punjab and invited more investments in infrastructure, housing, agriculture, textile and tourism sectors.

Ahmer Malik also informed that a special China desk was being established at PBIT to provide one-window facilitation.

