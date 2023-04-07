Close
PBM Appeals Philanthropists To Help Sweet Home Financially

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has directed its provincial and regional offices to explore possibilities to run the PBM's Sweet Homes through public-private partnership.

In this regard, Assistant Director PBM Kot Addu, Syed Kashif Saleem, appealed the organizations and philanthropists from across the district for helping Sweet Home financially under public-private partnership adding that 100 orphans were accommodated in PBM Sweet Home for getting education.

He said that they could support head-to-head and could deposit their Zakat, Fitra, doled out etc in Bait-ul-Maal Sweet Home Kot Addu account number 03554159172460 during Ramadan.

They could also provide wheat etc for the ration of kids for the whole year and could visit Pakistan Sweet Home in this regard and knew about the facilities provided to children there.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, the institution was running entirely with government funds and now the government wants to run it on public-private partnership basis, he concluded.

