PBM arranges awareness seminar on Thalassemia

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) arranged an awareness seminar on Thalassemia in line with an awareness campaign launched across South Punjab by the department from July 18-23.

Under the directions of MD, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Amir Fida Pracha and Director South Punjab Maher Mazhar Abbas, Assistant Director PBM Muzaffargarh Syed Kashif Saleem organized the seminar at PBM Women Empowerment Center on Sunday.

State Minister Maher Irshad Ahmed Sial, urged the participants to must undergo Thalassemia tests before marriage so that not to marry a Thalassemia patient in case of a Thalassemia carrier. He said that the Parliament had already passed the law and there was a dire need to implement it and Thalassemia-free tests must be dispatched with the marriage contract (Nikkah).

Dr Sheikh Muhammad Sikander, consultant physician and Dr Muhammad Athar Kaleem, from the Health Department, gave a complete briefing to the participants about Thalassemia. They said that Thalassemia was not less than a challenge to human life and appreciated the PBM efforts to launch an awareness drive regarding it. Thalassemia is a hereditary disease and medical tests should be done to prevent it because no permanent cure has been discovered for this disease yet and tests before marriage especially cousin marriage must be done, they added.

Advocate High Court and Chairman civil society network Khair Muhammad Budh, Syed Nouman Gillani and others attended the seminar.