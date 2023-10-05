Open Menu

PBM Assists 11.6 Million, Aids 250,000 In Medical Care In Past Year

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) has provided assistance to more than 11.616574 million individuals in need and has allocated financial support for medical treatment to 250,000 individuals during last year, said an official.

He informed APP that Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) serves as a means of support for the underprivileged, including widows, impoverished women, orphans, and individuals with disabilities. This assistance encompasses various areas such as general aid, education, medical treatment, and rehabilitation.

The financial assistance has been provided to 3,000 patients over the last three years.

PBM offers medical treatment for significant illnesses and disabilities among financially disadvantaged patients.

It also fosters economic empowerment through rehabilitation initiatives and provides education stipends to deserving and talented students from low-income backgrounds enrolled in public educational and technical institutions.

He mentioned that in the fiscal year 2022-23, 8,390 individuals received medical assistance, 4,391 were granted educational scholarships, and 18,375 received educational stipends.

PBM aids underprivileged students in government educational institutions but excludes those in private schools or with parents who are government servants.

