PBM brings about positive change through life-changing initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is making all possible efforts to address issues pertaining to a socio-economic imbalance with its life-changing humanitarian and social protection initiatives at national, provincial, divisional, and district levels.

The PBM has been significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various pro-poor services by helping the destitute, widows, orphans, invalid, infirm and other needy persons since its establishment in 1991 through the Act of Parliament.

The institution revolutionized lives of millions of people by improving their social order through different initiatives in various areas from health to education and other various forms of assistance.

Hafeez Ahmad, a beneficiary of PBM hailed from Attock while describing his ailment, told APP that at the age of 21 he was diagnosed with kidney failure. Due to poor financial circumstances and lack of medical insurance, he was getting delayed in medical treatment. However, the PBM took responsibility by providing financial assistance that enabled him to get the dialysis done.

"Thanks to the PBM and the government who had established such institutions that serve the ailing humanity during their testing times when people were being faced with inflation," he added.

Madeeha, another beneficiary said, "Being a child, it was not easy for me to continue my studies as my father passed away in 2020 and my mother had to face tremendous challenges to make us successful in our lives. Without the help of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal scholarships, I was unable to complete my education in any way. Now I am doing my PhD and PBM awarded me scholarships in Masters (MSC) and MS also," she added.

A Thalassemia patient on condition of anonymity told APP that the PBM had so far spent Rs one million on his treatment. "I wish the PBM more success to serve the destitute people," he added.

Rukhsana Baigam, wife of a taxi driver while expressing her gratitude to PBM, said that she was suffering from breast cancer and had received over Rs 100,000 for her treatment from the institution.

Ameer Sultan a biomedical engineer in a private lab said he had completed Primary education at PBM school for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL) Multan. "I am proud of my teachers who have been helpful and supportive in my education and enable me to get this employment," he maintained.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha highlighting the objectives of the organization said that social protection for vulnerable people was playing a vital role in inclusive and balanced growth in developing countries.

He said, "The PBM's primary aim is to contribute towards poverty reduction in the country involving the strategic use of tools such as access to healthcare, education, socio-economic rights, self-reliance, women empowerment and rehabilitation." He said that he was determined to implement e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization to reduce response time and increase transparency, better workflow and efficient information management through shared databases, effective targeting management, and accountability through transaction tracking.

To a query, Paracha said awareness of these services was equally important for community engagement and public-private partnerships in social services.

Reaffirming the Federal Government's resolution for the well-being of deprived persons, he said he was committed to supporting the poor, widows, orphans, disabled persons and other vulnerable segments of the country.

Commenting on future projects, he said his organization was fully focused on accelerating the execution of the expansion strategy while continuing to strengthen the organization.

The spokesperson of the PBM said that all information regarding the assistance programs and the procedure to apply for assistance was available on the official website of PBM.

"Needy people may call on toll-free number 0800-666 66 or write an email at info@pbm.gov.pk for any query or information," he added.

