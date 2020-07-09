UrduPoint.com
PBM Cares Minorities With Financial Assistance: Buppi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) offered financial assistance to ten members of Christian community living in the city.

Assistant Director PBM, Syed Kashif Saleem disbursed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to the members in simple ceremony organized at DC office here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Chairman PBM Aon Abbas Buppi in a message said that the organization takes care of the minorities of the country adding that it extends financial assistance not only for education and treatment but also under special friends help to differently-abled people.

ADC (R) Jam Aftab, Khair Muhammad Budh, Barrsister Ehtasham were present on the occasion.

