PBM chief inaugurates fifth Panahgah in city

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday inaugurated the sixth shelter home in Karachi to accommodate homeless people under the flagship Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday inaugurated the sixth shelter home in Karachi to accommodate homeless people under the flagship Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He inaugurated the latest shelter home in North Karachi area of the megalopolis to accommodate destitute and homeless people.

Addressing on the occasion, the PBM chief said the Panahgahs were being set up across the country under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of welfare state.

He said the shelter homes aimed at to provide shelter to those who travel to mega cities to earn their livelihood. Karachi was an economic hub where people from different parts of the country come to earn their bread and butter.

Establishment of fifth shelter home in the city aimed to provide shelter to such people with facility of hygenic and free of charge food.

Zaheer Abbas Khokhar informed that soon PM under the Ehsaas "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" Programme was going to inaugurate 24 new mobile kitchens, for different cities, which would distribute cooked meals among needy people, especially labourers, daily wage earners, women and children.

The PBM MD said 25 shelter homes (Panahgah) and 16 mobile kitchens were functional across the country.

The latest inaugurated Panahgah would provide shelter to 100 destitute and homeless people with free of charge breakfast and dinner.

Earlier, the PBM MD also visited different spaces of newly inaugurated shelter home.