PBM Chief Reaffirms Commitment To Flood Victims’ Relief, Rehabilitation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, has reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing urgent relief and long-term rehabilitation for flood victims, calling for nationwide unity to ensure no one is left behind.
Presiding over a high-level online meeting to review PBM’s ongoing relief efforts, Senator Captain Shaheen emphasized that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, PBM is making every possible effort to ease the suffering of flood victims.
The Managing Director received detailed briefings from provincial and regional directors regarding relief operations in the affected districts. He was informed that PBM staff, in collaboration with local administrations and welfare organizations, is actively distributing food, dry milk, medicines, tents, clothing, and other essential items to flood-affected people in their respective areas. He reiterated that addressing immediate needs such as food, shelter, and medical aid remains a top priority.
Under its flagship initiative “Khana Sab Kay Ley” (Food for Everyone), PBM is delivering meals and relief goods through mobile food trucks and providing temporary shelter in designated shelter homes.
Captain Shaheen instructed officials to serve victims with utmost dedication and directed district offices to mobilize resources for temporary accommodation and food through PBM’s Sweet Homes and Women Empowerment Centers.
District offices should be mobilized to arrange temporary accommodation and food for flood victims in Sweet Homes and Women Empowerment Centers. He also directed that, after meeting the immediate needs of the victims, steps should be taken for their economic rehabilitation.
Looking beyond immediate relief, Senator Captain Shaheen announced that effective measures will be taken for the education and upbringing of children orphaned by the floods. He also committed to providing wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to those who have become disabled.
He urged philanthropists and welfare organizations across Pakistan to join hands with the government, fulfilling their religious, humanitarian, and national responsibilities to support those in need.
The meeting was attended by Director General PBM Projects Professor Dr. Zeeshan Danish, Director Projects Qasim Zafar, and other senior officials.
