PBM chief vows optimum support to youngsters in completing their education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to extend optimum support to youngsters in completing their education.

Urging the students to work hard and acquire the best education, he vowed to remove the financial barriers in the educational journey of the deserving and promising students, while addressing a ceremony held here.

The ceremony was organized by Aligarh Old Boys Association, in commemoration of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's services to the Muslims of the Subcontinent. "PBM is determined to support the next generation in completing their education, enabling them to participate efficiently in the county's progress," he articulated while expressing his passion to work for the betterment of deprived populace of the country.

Paracha applauded the management of Sir Syed Educational Institutions (SSEI) for remembering the intellectual thinking of great hero, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and benefitting the next generation in the light of his guiding principles.

"The nations, who determine their destination following the footsteps of their heroes, find the dignified and upright status in the world," he said while paying tribute to the services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Paracha stated that education was the panacea for the miseries being faced by the Muslims of the Subcontinent. On the occasion, the PBM managing director also inaugurated the "Boy sports" and distributed prizes among the winners.

SSEI Chief Executive Waqar Ahmad Sheikh was also present there along with a large number of teachers and students.