UrduPoint.com

PBM Chief Vows Optimum Support To Youngsters In Completing Their Education

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PBM chief vows optimum support to youngsters in completing their education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to extend optimum support to youngsters in completing their education.

Urging the students to work hard and acquire the best education, he vowed to remove the financial barriers in the educational journey of the deserving and promising students, while addressing a ceremony held here.

The ceremony was organized by Aligarh Old Boys Association, in commemoration of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's services to the Muslims of the Subcontinent.  "PBM is determined to support the next generation in completing their education, enabling them to participate efficiently in the county's progress," he articulated while expressing his passion to work for the betterment of deprived populace of the country.

Paracha applauded the management of Sir Syed Educational Institutions (SSEI) for remembering the intellectual thinking of great hero, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and benefitting the next generation in the light of his guiding principles.

"The nations, who determine their destination following the footsteps of their heroes, find the dignified and upright status in the world," he said while paying tribute to the services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Paracha stated that education was the panacea for the miseries being faced by the Muslims of the Subcontinent.  On the occasion, the PBM managing director also inaugurated the "Boy sports" and distributed prizes among the winners.

SSEI Chief Executive Waqar Ahmad Sheikh was also present there along with a large number of teachers and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Education Aligarh Progress Muslim Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

3 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.