PBM Committed To Expand Welfare Initiatives, Says MD

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, said on Sunday that PBM will continue to provide extensive welfare services, including financial assistance for education and individual support programs.

Talking to ptv news, he said that PBM's initiatives are inclusive and not limited to any particular group.

He further stated that PBM is actively working to expand its support network, ensuring that every school benefits from its initiatives.

"Our goal is to establish a minimum of 125 welfare projects per province, enabling greater accessibility to aid," he noted.

Many perceive Bait-ul-Mal as a solely religious welfare program, but our projects cater to all deserving individuals, regardless of background, he said.

He highlighted PBM’s role in supporting patients who require extended medical care and cannot afford to return home. "We accommodate those who come from distant areas for treatment but lack the financial means to sustain themselves," he added.

Reaffirming PBM's commitment to serving the underprivileged, he urged people to engage with the organization directly for assistance.

"We are here to help, and we encourage individuals to reach out so we can address their needs effectively," he concluded.

