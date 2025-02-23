PBM Committed To Expand Welfare Initiatives, Says MD
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, said on Sunday that PBM will continue to provide extensive welfare services, including financial assistance for education and individual support programs.
Talking to ptv news, he said that PBM's initiatives are inclusive and not limited to any particular group.
He further stated that PBM is actively working to expand its support network, ensuring that every school benefits from its initiatives.
"Our goal is to establish a minimum of 125 welfare projects per province, enabling greater accessibility to aid," he noted.
Many perceive Bait-ul-Mal as a solely religious welfare program, but our projects cater to all deserving individuals, regardless of background, he said.
He highlighted PBM’s role in supporting patients who require extended medical care and cannot afford to return home. "We accommodate those who come from distant areas for treatment but lack the financial means to sustain themselves," he added.
Reaffirming PBM's commitment to serving the underprivileged, he urged people to engage with the organization directly for assistance.
"We are here to help, and we encourage individuals to reach out so we can address their needs effectively," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM committed to expand welfare initiatives, says MD6 minutes ago
-
Minority Wing President assured Hindu community culprits be in custody.26 minutes ago
-
AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani26 minutes ago
-
Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab governor46 minutes ago
-
Three-day Mother Languages Festival concludes56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's 25th relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish International Airport56 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on demise of Tahir Mehmood1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show closing ceremony1 hour ago
-
Father, daughter killed in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Vulnerable nations deserve ‘Just Share of Climate Funds’: Coordinator1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative2 hours ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for two successful operations against Khawarji in Dera2 hours ago