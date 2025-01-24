PBM committed to uplifting provinces through poverty alleviation: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in Peshawar, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt said that PBM continued to fulfill the Federal government’s vision of ensuring prosperity and stability in every province by addressing poverty, stated PBM. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals.

Speaking at the provincial headquarters of PBM, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt emphasized that PBM will enhance the efficiency and impact of its existing welfare projects while taking robust measures to assist and uplift poverty-stricken people in the remote and underdeveloped areas of KPK, said a press release.

“PBM will keep striving to implement the federal government’s vision for making each province of the country prosperous and stable by curbing quagmire of poverty,” he remarked.

He directed that the dignity of all individuals seeking assistance from PBM must be respected, and their relief should be provided promptly.

Shaheen Khalid Butt received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing welfare initiatives for poverty-stricken individuals at the organization’s provincial headquarters in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Director PBM of KPK Lal Badshah, while highlighting the PBM’s welfare initiatives in the province, apprised the Managing Director that currently 30 women empowerment centers are working to empower the poor and vulnerable women in different districts of KPK province, 24 centers are operational for equipping labor children with the education and 8 sweet homes for raising and educating orphan children are performing their duties.

Moreover, along with offering scholarships to the poor and promising students of the province, medical treatment of deserving patients, rehabilitation measures for the differently-abled persons, provision of cochlear implants to the deaf and mute children, and economic rehabilitation of disadvantaged persons of the province are also included.

During the meeting, as well as to expand the existing welfare activities of the organization, further possible supportive measures were also contemplated to uplift the lives of downtrodden segments of KPK province.

Afterwards, the Managing Director also paid visit to PBM’s Sweet Home at Mardan district; he met with the orphan children and inspected the facilities provided over there.