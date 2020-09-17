UrduPoint.com
PBM Confers Scholarships To 17,959 Deserving Students In Last Five Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had conferred 17,959 scholarships and education stipends to 91,469 deserving students in the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had conferred 17,959 scholarships and education stipends to 91,469 deserving students in the last five years.

According to PBM report, a total of 5,683 scholarships and 18,375 education stipends had been given to deserving students during financial year 2019-20. Some 100,854 deserving persons had been provided medical assistance in last five years period.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is offering scholarships to deserving students admitted in any Government College or University. Women Empowerment Centres have also been established to provide free training to widows, orphans and poor girls.

At least one dastkari school would be established in country's each district. Some 159 Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labours have been working across the country for providing free education, clothing to the deserving. PBM has planned to establish Great Homes for senior citizens in many cities. Great Homes will provide basic necessities of life in a dignified manner and in a family like environment including boarding, lodging, food, clothing, medical case and recreation. PBM also providing grant in aid to registered non government organisation (NGOs).

