PBM Contributing Significantly In Helping Orphan Children

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

PBM contributing significantly in helping orphan children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was contributing significantly in providing solace to poorest of the poor orphan children by providing them basic amenities of life in its over 53 Darul Ehsas Centres working across the country.

According to official source over 5500 orphan children were being provided free food, clothing, education, sports, nutrition, balanced diet, education, uniform, shoes, medical care, skill development, laundry, religious education,counseling/legal aid and legal assistance to victims of violence and abuse.

Each Dar-ul-Ehsas provides accommodation to destitute kids aged 4 to 6 years. Government was keen to protect future generations from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty related issues.

The long term investment would help making the country prosperous and self sustainable.

PBM was planning to enroll 10,000 children under Darul Ehsaas programme in Pakistan.

