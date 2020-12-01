PBM delivers financial assistance to 51 disabled persons at door step

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Multan officials reached out to 51 disabled persons in district Muzaffargarh and handed over financial assistance to them at their door step, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant director PBM Multan Syed Kashif Saleem said that Managing Director PBM Syed Aon Abbas's initiative of establishing office in Multan has greatly improved PBM's capacity in identification and reaching out to the poor, ailing, and disabled persons to extend support to them through available resources.

He said that PBM has signed MoUs with many universities to extend help to the deserving and talented students through scholarships.

He said, PBM also took a maiden initiative of assisting deaf kids below five years of age and providing assistance worth around Rs 1.2 million for each kid for restoration of hearing capability through modern technology.

Kashif said that online registration for treatment of such children was already in progress.

He further stated that disabled persons also get customized wheel chair sticks to enable them move more conveniently.

Quoting message of PBM MD Syed Aon Abbas Bappi, he said that PDM would continue to reach out to poor, destitute, disabled, patients and deserving talented students to help them overpower financial difficulties.