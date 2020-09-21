PBM disbursed over Rs 2.6 mln as IFA

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had disbursed a sum of Rs 2,542.576 million among 28,425 destitute through its core Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) various categories programme during the financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had disbursed a sum of Rs 2,542.576 million among 28,425 destitute through its core Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) various categories programme during the financial year 2019-20.

According to an official report released on Monday, the PBM had provided individual financial assistance in different categories including general, education, medical and special friends to the deserving persons.

A sum of Rs 2,884.954 million has been spent on a total of 22,320 patients as medical assistance, some Rs 9,115,551 million had been spent on conferring education scholarships to 3,602 people, as many as Rs 51.87 million had been spent on providing IFA (general) to 1,961 persons. Some Rs 14.585 million had been provided to 1,109 special friends.

PBM has established 52 Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centers across the country.

Some 5,200 orphans were being provided free accommodation and other basic amenities. A total of 155 Women Empowerment Centers have been providing professional training facilities to 13,231 women.

Some 18,375 labor children were being provided free education in159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor.

A total of 33 senior citizens were residing in Great Home for Senior Citizens in Lahore.

PBM has established Child Support Program in five districts. A total of 28,462 children were benefitting from the program.

PBM had allocated additional budget of Rs 308.750 million for disbursement in 28 most neglected districts under the PBM individual Finance Assistance (IFA) scheme during financial years 2018-20.