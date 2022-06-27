UrduPoint.com

PBM Disburses Rs 1.5 Bln As IFA During Current FY

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PBM disburses Rs 1.5 bln as IFA during current FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed a sum of Rs 1.5 billion among the deserving as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) during July-March fiscal year 2022.

The individual financial assistance was being disbursed among the poor, windows, destitute and orphans for medical treatment of major ailments, disabilities of the poor patients, education, economic empowerment through rehabilitation and general assistance during the first nine months of the current financial year (July-March FY 2022).

He said PBM has been allocated a sum of Rs 6.505 billion for its core projects/schemes during financial year 2022.

