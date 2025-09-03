PBM disburses Rs. 15.43 Billion for healthcare; expands welfare programmes nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed Rs.15.43 billion during the last five years, benefitting more than 115,000 patients across the country with free medical treatment including cancer care, dialysis, kidney transplants, heart surgeries and cochlear implants.

According to official data, over 2,000 cochlear implants have been facilitated during this period, enabling hearing-impaired children and adults to lead better lives.

In the field of education, PBM awarded 32,197 scholarships worth Rs. 9.79 billion to deserving students, while 160 Schools for the Rehabilitation of Child Labourers are educating 22,792 child labourers. The organization also operates 46 Sweet Homes in 40 districts, providing shelter, care and education to about 4,600 orphans.

For women empowerment, PBM is running 165 Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) where 19,800 women are being trained this year alone. Since inception, these centres have imparted vocational and household skills to over 475,000 women.

In addition, PBM has extended social support through 17 shelter homes serving 9.66 million people during the last five years, while 30 food vehicles provided 7.75 million meals to deserving individuals.

For persons with disabilities, Rs. 394 million was provided to 27,056 families for assistive devices including wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

The organization has also digitized 60 percent of its operations, enabling applicants to apply online for health and education facilities. Full automation of its services is expected in the near future.

Following these achievements, PBM Managing Director Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, in an exclusive interview with APP, said that the institution is not only addressing immediate financial, health and education needs but also striving to make people self-reliant.

“When I joined PBM, I pledged to move beyond one-time aid and focus on rehabilitation. Our pilot project trained 55 individuals with technical skills, and all of them are now self-sufficient.

They told me they no longer need PBM’s help, which was the most encouraging feedback. We will expand this project nationwide,” he said.

The MD said while education remains an important focus, youth must also be equipped with practical training. “Families with low incomes often believe education alone will solve their problems, but when jobs don’t come, frustration builds.

That’s why we are pushing skill-based courses in plumbing, carpentry, electrical work and IT. We are also signing MoUs with NAVTTC and other institutions so that those seeking work abroad are trained to earn a respectable livelihood,” he noted.

On healthcare, he underlined that PBM is covering medical services that even developed countries often don’t provide free of cost. “Any low-income patient can receive treatment at a public hospital on PBM’s expense. The demand for healthcare assistance is rising rapidly, which is why I have requested the Prime Minister to enhance our budget so we can expand services,” he added.

Regarding women empowerment, Senator Butt said PBM’s centres are fully functional and being expanded to include IT and digital training. “We have planned a stipend scheme under which girls will be paid during their six-month training so they can step into professional life with dignity and confidence,” he explained.

He also highlighted success stories from PBM’s orphanages, where children have grown into doctors, engineers, police officers and army officials. On persons with disabilities, he appealed to society and government institutions to play their role in making public spaces inclusive.

“PBM is dealing with the poorest of the poor. We are proud of the transparency of our work — we don’t deal in cash, and all disbursements are through cheques. With digitization and public-private partnerships, our roadmap is clear: rehabilitation, expanded healthcare, and inclusive welfare services,” he concluded.

