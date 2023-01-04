UrduPoint.com

PBM Disburses Rs. 23.598m Among 692 Families Under OWSP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PBM disburses Rs. 23.598m among 692 families under OWSP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed an amount of Rs. 23.598 million among 692 families under the Orphans and Widow Support Program (OWSP) since December 2020.

According to an official source, OWSP which is a Conditional Cash Transfer intervention was basically designed to provide financial assistance to widows with a focus on orphans, especially girl's education.

The OWSP provides Rs. 8000 per month and Rs.16,000 per month to families having one child and more than one child respectively upon meeting compliance of 75 percent school attendance.

The source said that the first phase of OWSP has been launched in Karachi as a pilot project while it will be launched in Lahore afterward to reach out to more families.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha said the widows registered under BISP have been connected with OWSP with the condition of having one or more school-going orphan girls.

He said the initiative translates the distinctive and compassionate idea of protecting orphan girls by providing them with education and other basic needs of life. "Ensuring transparency and efficacy in this project, the payments are released through UBL OMNI Digital Banking," he added.

Paracha also reiterated his passion to materialize the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for the well-being of the vulnerable populace of the country.

