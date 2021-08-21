PBM disburses Rs 3.83 bln among deserving in last FY

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed a sum of Rs 3.83 billion (Rs 3,824.997 million) among deserving people during previous financial year 2020-21 under various welfare oriented schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed a sum of Rs 3.83 billion (Rs 3,824.997 million) among deserving people during previous financial year 2020-21 under various welfare oriented schemes.

Having annual budget of Rs 6.11 billion (Rs 6,105 million) in financial year 2020-21, the PBM had provided medical treatment of fatal diseases related to liver, kidney, heart,lungs, etc to over 100,000 indigent sick persons through government hospitals. In last three years some 60,701 patients were provided medical assistance with the cost of Rs 7.66 billion. PBM was offering education stipends Rs 100,000 per annum to each deserving student of the public sector universities.

Some 5,000 students were getting education stipend every year. In last three years, some 15,457 students were provided education stipend.

The PBM was running four Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in which 762 orphan children were residing. In total, some 51 Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres were working in the country including 14 in Punjab; 11 each in Sindh and Islamabad/Azad Kashmir; eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; three in Gilgit-Baltistan. Right now, 4,100 children were enrolled in Darul Ehsaas Centres.

