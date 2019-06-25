PBM disburses Rs 48 mln under CSP during first nine months of current FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed Rs 48 million among the parents of poor children under Child Support Programme (CSP) from July 2018 to March 2019, said official sources.

According to an official of PBM, the main aim of CSP was to increase literacy ratio, promote investment in human capital in order to reduce literacy and check decline in the dropout ratio of poor students and provide additional resources to large and poor families.

He said cash incentives were being provided to parents for sending their children to schools. Rs 300 per month per family was being paid to family of one school going child and Rs 600 to parents for with two or more school going children.

The amount is being disbursed in various districts including Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Layyah, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Muzaffarabad, Ghanche,Hattain Bala, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swat , Malaknad, Quetta, Kharran and Lasbela, Most of the poor families, especially living in the poverty ridden belts were unable to access basic social services. Cash support programme (CSP) was linked with investment in human capital proved to be an effective way of breaking vicious circle of intergenerational poverty and for provision of early Primary education.

