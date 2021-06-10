PBM disburses Rs1.8 bln under IFA during FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed a sum of whopping Rs1.8 billion on providing medical treatment, education and general assistance to the poor, widows, destitute and orphans during July to March of the outgoing financial year 2020-21 under Individual Financial Assistance (IFA).

According to the Economic Survey of Financial Year 2020-21, launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday, the PBM had provided wheel chairs to disabled persons. While a family of two or more special (disabled) persons in the county received benefits of Rs25,000 annually, whereas the family with one special child was being provided financial assistance of Rs10,000 per annum through (IFA).