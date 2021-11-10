PBM distribute cheque among deserving poor in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) distributed financial assistance in the form of cheques among the deserving people at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Director PBM South Punjab Mian Azhar Afzal had sent cheques to Muzaffargarh where assistant director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem distributed these among the poor people on behalf of Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

The PBM was making efforts to introduce and implement plans to help the deserving segments of society without hurting their self respect with an aim to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, according to a message read out on behalf of the MD PBM at the ceremony.

Khokhar further stated that social welfare initiatives were meant to help the poor, destitute, disabled, widows, patients, and those entangled in the poverty whirlpool in a way to help them stand on their own feet and become useful citizen.