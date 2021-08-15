UrduPoint.com

PBM Distributes 2100 Customized, 4500 Standard Wheel Chairs Among PWDs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

PBM distributes 2100 customized, 4500 standard wheel chairs among PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed 2100 customized wheel chairs and 4500 standard wheel chairs among the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) all over the country during the last three years under its scheme of `Assistive Devices for PWDs'.

According to an official source, the PBM provides assistive devices including ordinary wheel chairs, customized wheel chairs, artificial limbs, artificial knee caps, hearing devices etc. to the needy patients.

Under a new initiative of `Cochlear Implant' started in 2020, the source revealed that PBM has provided this facility to 118 patients in the pilot phase so far.

While, under another initiative `Special Friend Project' (SFP), the PBM has provided financial assistance to 12783 PWDs with the budget of Rs. 151,900,712 (15 crore 19 lac approx) during the last three years.

Under this project, a payment of Rs.10,000 is made to the family with one PWD and Rs. 25,000 to the family with two or more PWDs, the source added.

