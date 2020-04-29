UrduPoint.com
PBM Distributes 250 Ration Bags Among Transgenders

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday distributed 250 Ration Bags among the transgender community of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, in a simple and well organized ceremony, held here in Islamabad.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari and Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Transgender Rights Expert in United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nayab Ali, were present in the ceremony, said a news press release.

Highlighting the efforts to protect the rights of transgender community, Dr. Mazari said separate wards are being set up in public sector hospitals for transgender community.

"Transgender members of community are being facilitated equally like other vulnerable segments of the society", she remarked, appreciating the PBM's proactive role for covering the vulnerable segments of the society on following the principles of equality.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said, amid COVID-19 lockdown many transgender community members are left at the risk of poverty and ill health as they exist on the fringes of society.

"PBM has been taking concrete measures to shelter the poor and neglected populace under education, healthcare, rehabilitation and empowerment without discrimination of gender, cast or creed, religion and politics", he said.

Speaking the gathering, Transgender Rights Expert, Nayab Ali thanked PBM for taking care of transgender community during pandemic critical circumstances.

