PBM Distributes 65,049 Wheel Chairs Among Disabled Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PBM distributes 65,049 wheel chairs among disabled persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed some 65,049 wheel chairs, 500 white canes, 49,03 hearing aids and 2,374 artificial limbs among deserving disable persons during last 15 years period, said official sources.

Over 36,699 special persons got benefits from different welfare programmes of PBM during the last 15 years.

Likewise, a person having monthly income of less than Rs 30,000 was eligible for receiving Individual financial assistance, medical, education and general assistance from PBM.

While special persons irrespective of their financial status were eligible for financial assistance, white cane and wheel chairs.

A family having one person with disability was being provided Rs 30,000 per annum. Financial assistance of Rs 60,000 was being provided to a family having two or more special persons per annum for life time of special persons. However an applicant has to apply afresh every year.

