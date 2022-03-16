UrduPoint.com

PBM Distributes Cheques Among Disabled Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

PBM distributes cheques among disabled persons

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs 30,000 each among 15 members of special persons' cricket team on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs 30,000 each among 15 members of special persons' cricket team on Wednesday.

Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem and Mian Ahsan Qureshi distributed the cheques among deaf and dumb people on behalf of Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Speaking on this occasion, the Assistant Director said that the financial assistance for special persons had been extended to Rs 30,000 from 10,000. He further informed that Punjab government had also launched such programme for special persons and added that disabled people could check their eligibility by texting on 8133.

>