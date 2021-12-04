UrduPoint.com

PBM Distributes Cheques Among Disables

Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal (PBM) Syed Kashif Saleem distributed cheques of amount Rs 10,000 to 25,000 among 75 disables during a ceremony held here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Kashif Saleem said that Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has directed to ensure all possible measures for helping deserving people.

He said that enabling deserving people especially disables to earn their livelihood was one of the major elements of welfare state ideology.

He said that the recent helping cheques were not part of scholarships but it was being given to disables to start their own small business under the vision of MD PBM to make them useful citizen of the society.

