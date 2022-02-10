UrduPoint.com

PBM Distributes Financial Assistance Cheques Among People

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 05:31 PM

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques among 32 poor, deserving and needy people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques among 32 poor, deserving and needy people.

Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem along with Mian Ahsan Qureshi distributed Rs 15,000 cheques on behalf of Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Assistant Director said that MD PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has given the message that every citizen has equal rights in any state.

He said that it was dire need to play our responsibility effectively as a citizen and helped the poor as much as possible.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal as an institution was striving hard to alleviate the sufferings of the people of backward districts. Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was playing its role in this regard and would continue to do so to help needy people.

Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal South Punjab Abdul Mannan Chaudhary sent the cheques to district office so that the deserving people could get it soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

3 minutes ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

3 minutes ago
 MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

3 minutes ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Fill ..

Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Filled' With NATO-Centrism

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>