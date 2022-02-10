PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques among 32 poor, deserving and needy people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has distributed financial assistance cheques among 32 poor, deserving and needy people.

Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem along with Mian Ahsan Qureshi distributed Rs 15,000 cheques on behalf of Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Assistant Director said that MD PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has given the message that every citizen has equal rights in any state.

He said that it was dire need to play our responsibility effectively as a citizen and helped the poor as much as possible.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal as an institution was striving hard to alleviate the sufferings of the people of backward districts. Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was playing its role in this regard and would continue to do so to help needy people.

Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal South Punjab Abdul Mannan Chaudhary sent the cheques to district office so that the deserving people could get it soon.