PBM Distributes Ration Bags Among Flood Victims Of Chitral

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PBM distributes ration bags among flood victims of Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Tuesday distributed ration bags among, flash flood affected families of Upper Chitral.

According to a press release, PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha supervised the distribution of ration bags, each containing flour, ghee, rice, lentils, sugar, dry fruit and edibles.

The MD was looking after the relief and rescue activities in upper Chitral on the directive of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Speaking on the occasion Paracha said, he was duty bound to serve the flood affectees and people in need as his mission was to help marginalized section of society.

