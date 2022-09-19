PBM distributes ration, relief goods among flood-hit families at Sweet Home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in cooperation with King Salman Foundation of Saudi Arabia on Monday distributed ration and other relief goods among flood-hit families at Sweet Home Nawabshah.

Talking to the flood-affected people, Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aamir Fida Paracha said that Pakistan Baitul Mal in cooperation with local and foreign social welfare organizations was striving to help rain and flood hit people. He said under the program over 2,000 families were being provided ration bags, 2,500 tents and 25,000 mosquito nets in district Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that relief goods would soon also be distributed in District Qambar Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu and other districts of the province.

The managing director said that we are striving in cooperation with the Federal and provincial government for immediate relief to flood-hit people apart from ensuring their rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that Sindh government was working for rescue and relief of flood-stricken people through Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

He said that the torrential rains were not less than calamity due to which the government alone was not in a position to rescue and provide relief to every affectee. The DC said that the government was thankful to all national and foreign institutions for their support.

Umer Saad of King Suleman Foundation, Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Sindh Dr Adnan Majeed, Assistant Director Baitul Mal SBA Shahzado Jaskani, Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Program Rafique Ahmed Bullar, President PPP City Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Atif Zaidi, Rashid Chandio and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, Managing Director PBM, DC Aamir and others planted saplings at Sweet Home.